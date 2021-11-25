Park Lawn Co. (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$41.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$27.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.50.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57. Also, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720 over the last quarter.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.