Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

