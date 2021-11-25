Patrick Mccutcheon Sells 172,000 Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$42,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,933,843.80.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 1,500 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$345.00.

Shares of LABS stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

