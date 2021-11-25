Paul Manduca Buys 25,000 Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Stock

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) insider Paul Manduca bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON WPS opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 116.30 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.