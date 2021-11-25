Paul Westbrook Sells 4,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893,538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $1,446,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.