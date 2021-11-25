PAX Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.87 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,792.75 or 0.03043640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 175,568 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

