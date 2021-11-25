PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PAY traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 622 ($8.13). 336,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,322. PayPoint has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,047.86. The stock has a market cap of £427.58 million and a PE ratio of 19.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

