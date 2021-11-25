PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.78. 10,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,473,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

