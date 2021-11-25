PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Purchases 10,719 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $22.94 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $340.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

