PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.05 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

