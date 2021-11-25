Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$61,952.27 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.90. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

