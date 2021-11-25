PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.74. 3,308,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

