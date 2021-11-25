PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

