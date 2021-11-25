PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Gap Down to $188.82

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.82, but opened at $180.01. PerkinElmer shares last traded at $179.85, with a volume of 452 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

