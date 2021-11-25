Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 1,068,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,404. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

