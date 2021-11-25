Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 1,068,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

