Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

