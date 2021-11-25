Peter J. Benevides Sells 9,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

