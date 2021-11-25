PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.92%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

