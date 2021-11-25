Pfizer Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

