Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

