PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.