Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Buys A$96,288.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Alan Watson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.05 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of A$96,288.00 ($68,777.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.24.
About Pinnacle Investment Management Group
