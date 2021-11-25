Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Buys A$96,288.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Alan Watson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.05 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of A$96,288.00 ($68,777.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

