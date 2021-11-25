Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.