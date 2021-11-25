PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $300,146.76 and approximately $108.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089055 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

