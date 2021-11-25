Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,098.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.25 or 0.00139694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $96,098.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00046231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00089271 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

