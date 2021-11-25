Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRTG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

