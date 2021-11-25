Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRTG opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.