Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of POST opened at $103.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Post has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Post by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

