Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.17 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

