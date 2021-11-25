Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Poxel stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. Poxel has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

