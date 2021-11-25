PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. PPD has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $115,323,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.