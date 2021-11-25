PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $177.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $158.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.