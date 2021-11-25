Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.55. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

