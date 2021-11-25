Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SM Energy by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,264,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 395,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

