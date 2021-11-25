Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,907 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

