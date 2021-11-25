Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

