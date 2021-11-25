Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 154 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $172,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AMERCO by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AMERCO by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $731.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.33 and its 200 day moving average is $638.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $407.42 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

