Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 662 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83.
- On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00.
Shares of APP stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
