Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 662 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, November 19th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

