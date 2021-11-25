Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PRIM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 217,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
