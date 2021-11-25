Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 217,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

