Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein Sells 2,505,732 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

