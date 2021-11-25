Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $78.88 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 28186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Specifically, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,677,913 shares of company stock worth $156,386,591.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,816,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

