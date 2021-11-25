Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

