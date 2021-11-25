Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.