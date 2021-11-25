Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.94. The company has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

