Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.