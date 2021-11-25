ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ProPetro posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 837,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,580. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $892.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 39.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

