ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $37.83

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $36.69. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 13,184 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

