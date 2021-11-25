ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,639 shares.The stock last traded at $80.71 and had previously closed at $80.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

