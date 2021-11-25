Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Raised to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

