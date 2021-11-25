Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,086,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.